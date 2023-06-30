Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.52

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 30920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $608.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.82 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

