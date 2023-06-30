BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCTU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 1,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

