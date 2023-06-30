BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 221.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $688.21 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $668.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

