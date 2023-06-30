BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 49,903 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $775,991.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,216,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,515,439.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $3,256,568.08.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $228,610.79.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $383,383.32.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $75,713.60.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $386,240.16.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

ECAT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 197,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,361. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,130 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

