BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 409,887 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlackBerry by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5,243.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 582,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

