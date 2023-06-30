BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV) Trading Up 3.5%

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 102,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 168,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

BitNile Metaverse Trading Down 7.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56.

About BitNile Metaverse

BitNile Metaverse, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions businesses in the United States. It also owns and operates bitnile.com metaverse platform, a social networking community that allows users to engage and purchase digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games.

