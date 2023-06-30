Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 861,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,505,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Specifically, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$67,074.00. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

