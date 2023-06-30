Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00097195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00022610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

