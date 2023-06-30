Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00028568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

