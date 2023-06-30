Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00107392 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00047430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030073 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.