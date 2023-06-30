Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,935.97 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and $62,935.97 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00185166 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00052046 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030400 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013429 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003299 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.