BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Up 232.1% in June

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 232.1% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BVXV stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

