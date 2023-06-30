BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $73.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.03 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,665. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

