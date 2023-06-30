BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 8,445 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 694,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 142.71% and a negative net margin of 43.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

