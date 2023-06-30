B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Down 3.5%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 200,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 995,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BGS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

B&G Foods Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 113.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 116,814 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 22.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,102,000 after buying an additional 96,810 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 818.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

