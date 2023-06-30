bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.53 ($3.84) and last traded at €3.60 ($3.91). Approximately 2,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.81 ($4.14).

bet-at-home.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €4.55 and its 200-day moving average is €5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.99.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; poker; virtual sports; and sport books. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. bet-at-home.com AG was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.