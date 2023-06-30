Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Trading Down 0.2%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $7,974,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $7,395,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $5,796,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $5,073,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

