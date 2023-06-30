Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Trading 1.6% Higher

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 150.80 ($1.92). 511,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,125,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40 ($1.89).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £840.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2,162.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.88.

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony Young acquired 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £5,343.89 ($6,794.52). In other Bellevue Healthcare Trust news, insider Tony Young purchased 3,539 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £5,343.89 ($6,794.52). Also, insider Paul Southgate sold 18,285 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.95), for a total value of £27,976.05 ($35,570.31). 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Articles

