Bell Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Bell Bank decreased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,087,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,955,000 after purchasing an additional 641,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,535,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.