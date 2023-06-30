Bell Bank Sells 651 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

