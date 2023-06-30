Bell Bank Sells 551 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Shares of FIVE opened at $197.73 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

