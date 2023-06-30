Bell Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $405.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.86 and a 200-day moving average of $373.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

