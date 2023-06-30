Bell Bank Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 44.3% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $149.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

