Bell Bank Has $9.81 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bell Bank decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,026 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $89,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,360.50.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

