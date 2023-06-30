Beldex Price Hits $0.0543 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $289.46 million and $3.13 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.67 or 0.06101638 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00042513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,633,536 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,033,536 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

