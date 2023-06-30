BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 29,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

