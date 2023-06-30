Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.39. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 133,100 shares changing hands.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.13 million for the quarter. Baylin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 525.72% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post 0.0053721 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

