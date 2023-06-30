Barclays Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $35.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

