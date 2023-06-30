Barclays Initiates Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.