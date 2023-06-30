BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

BankUnited Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.18. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited



BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

