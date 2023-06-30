Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

BAC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.91. 10,157,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,327,891. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

