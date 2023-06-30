Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKHYY remained flat at $40.50 on Friday. 79 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 21st. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.5884 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

