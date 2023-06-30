Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.85

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.85 and traded as high as $21.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 85,207 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $801.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

