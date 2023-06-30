Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDP. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,048,200,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.