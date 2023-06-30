Badger DAO Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00007203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,657,949 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

