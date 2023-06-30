B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Purchases £5,784.43 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Free Report) insider Daniel Topping acquired 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £5,784.43 ($7,354.65).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

Shares of LON BPM opened at GBX 388.90 ($4.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 322.99. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.56 and a beta of 0.63. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 280.06 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 402 ($5.11).

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 468.75%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.