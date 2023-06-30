Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

ADXS stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

