Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.43 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $706.02 million and $55.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $5.92 or 0.00019458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,463.57 or 1.00053474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,173,159 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,373,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.84727284 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $29,796,283.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

