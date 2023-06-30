Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $56.74 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

