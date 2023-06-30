AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,542,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

