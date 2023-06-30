AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.88. 11,283,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,574,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.