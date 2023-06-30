Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.66

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 261157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astronics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 330,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Astronics by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 183,006 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

