ASD (ASD) Market Cap Achieves $37.80 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $37.80 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,489.84 or 1.00006618 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05458683 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,073,139.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.