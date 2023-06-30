Ark 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000250 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002025 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002589 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,951,942 coins and its circulating supply is 173,951,830 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

