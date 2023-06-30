Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 1,182,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,512,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,623.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $112,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,623.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,209,805 shares of company stock worth $24,860,334. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

