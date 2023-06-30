ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.78.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. FMR LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 2,016.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 216,569 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $8,790,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $8,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.53. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

