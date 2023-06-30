Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $700.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.90) and last traded at GBX 958.50 ($12.19), with a volume of 1982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 940 ($11.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £152.59 million, a P/E ratio of 856.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 942.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 915.25.

In related news, insider Andrew Salmon sold 2,068 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 935 ($11.89), for a total value of £19,335.80 ($24,584.62). 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

