Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $35,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $144.26. 1,489,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

