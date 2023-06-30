Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Down 52.1% in June

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,628. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APGB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

