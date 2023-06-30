Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $498,188.80

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $498,188.80 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00042460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.